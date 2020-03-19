Chipotle Using Social Media to Entertain Its Customers

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) has been aggressive in adapting its business to the current coronavirus-created reality. It has added delivery options and moved to a pickup/delivery model only.

Now, the Mexican chain has taken a bold effort to entertain its customers who are generally stuck at home until the pandemic passes. The company has launched "Chipotle Together" on Instagram Live which it describes as "a virtual lunchtime hangout for 3,000 fans that will feature celebrity appearances/Q&A, exclusive content and much more," reported Nation's Restaurant News.

Chipotle has closed its dining rooms. Image source: Chipotle.

What is Chipotle doing?

The company plans to offer a new episode each day featuring celebrities and musicians. Chipotle plans to publicize the lineup via its Twitter feed.

"With the current events taking place, Chipotle wanted to bring a little joy to its fans and bridge an online connection during this unique time," said a Chipotle marketing spokesperson.

Doing its part

While offering fans a little entertainment may be smart marketing, it's also a public service. Many regularly scheduled entertainment events are not taking place and the world of live sports has entirely shut down.

That leaves consumers with much less to do and Chipotle has the connections with entertainers to help fill the void. Doing things like this will build the connection between the brand and its customers at a time when many people are socially cut off. That's a smart investment for the chain that will build goodwill it can collect on once the current threat passes.

