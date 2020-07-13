Chipotle To Test Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice In Denver And Wisconsin Markets

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said Monday it will test Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin, starting July 15.

According to the Mexican food chain, its latest plant-based option is made with real, grilled cauliflower, seasoned with fresh-chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt, and is prepared fresh in-restaurant every day.

"To date, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers is for Cauliflower Rice. We've answered the call from fans and created a better-for-you option that puts a delicious twist on our classic white rice recipe by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients and culinary techniques," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle.

The new menu item is grain-free, compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, Vegan and Vegetarian diets, and has four net carbs per serving, Chipotle said.

Customers will be able to cut carbohydrates by substituting white or brown rice with Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice in Chipotle entrees, without missing out on the flavors and texture profiles they love.

