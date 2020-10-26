Chipotle To Provide Detailed Impact Data About Ingredients - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced the debut of Real Foodprint, a sustainability impact tracker, to provide detailed impact data about its ingredients for guests. At the order confirmation screen on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, guests will receive data on five key metrics computed based on averages for the ingredients included in their order. The tracker compares Chipotle's ingredients and sourcing standards to an industry average.

Chipotle noted that the metrics for Real Foodprint are provided by HowGood, an independent research company. Chipotle noted that it is the first restaurant brand to partner with HowGood.

