Chipotle To Offer Debt-free Degrees In Agriculture, Culinary, Hospitality To Employees

(RTTNews) - Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), has upgraded its debt-free degree program that it offers to its employees by offering debt-free degrees in Agriculture, Culinary, and Hospitality to all eligible employees.

The company has partnered with Guild Education, a education and upskilling company in the country.

After only 120 days of employment, employees are eligible to pursue degrees from leading nonprofit, accredited universities, including The University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and soon Johnson & Wales University, and Oregon State University.

Chipotle originally rolled out the education benefit program in 2019. The company said it will cover 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different business and technology degrees through its partnership with Guild. The chain also offers a tuition reimbursement program where employees can be reimbursed up to $5,250 a year at the school of their choice.

"Diversifying our debt-free degree program with new majors and partner universities makes our educational benefits even more inclusive," said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle. "Through our partnership with Guild, we are committed to accelerating our employees' professional growth and helping them achieve personal success by offering opportunities to pursue career paths in their particular area of interest."

