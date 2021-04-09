Markets
CMG

Chipotle To Offer Debt-free Degrees In Agriculture, Culinary, Hospitality To Employees

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), has upgraded its debt-free degree program that it offers to its employees by offering debt-free degrees in Agriculture, Culinary, and Hospitality to all eligible employees.

The company has partnered with Guild Education, a education and upskilling company in the country.

After only 120 days of employment, employees are eligible to pursue degrees from leading nonprofit, accredited universities, including The University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Paul Quinn College, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, the University of Denver and soon Johnson & Wales University, and Oregon State University.

Chipotle originally rolled out the education benefit program in 2019. The company said it will cover 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different business and technology degrees through its partnership with Guild. The chain also offers a tuition reimbursement program where employees can be reimbursed up to $5,250 a year at the school of their choice.

"Diversifying our debt-free degree program with new majors and partner universities makes our educational benefits even more inclusive," said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle. "Through our partnership with Guild, we are committed to accelerating our employees' professional growth and helping them achieve personal success by offering opportunities to pursue career paths in their particular area of interest."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular