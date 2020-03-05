Chipotle To Increase Paid Parental Leave, Tests Unlimited Paid Time Off

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) enhanced its paid parental leave and is also testing unlimited paid time off, ahead of National Employee Appreciation Day on March 6.

Starting from this year, the company will increase its paid parental leave for restaurant support center and eligible field employees to 12 weeks for birth moms and four weeks for new dads and individuals adopting children, Chipotle Mexican said.

Mexican-themed restaurant will also cover costs for nursing mothers to utilize breast milk shipping services during work travel.

The company is also testing unlimited paid time off for restaurant support center directors and above as well as executive team directors and team directors in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.