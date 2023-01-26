US Markets
Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

January 26, 2023

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year - March to May.

The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with a global headcount of more than 100,000 employees, and its average hourly wage in the United States is more than $16.

Chipotle's hiring spree comes amid its expansion in Canada and small U.S. towns, with the opening of 43 new restaurants during the third quarter.

Of the 43 new restaurants, 38 have the so-called "Chipotlane" drive-through option - a format the company said was performing well.

