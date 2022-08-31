Markets
CMG

Chipotle Tests Chicken Al Pastor At Select Restaurants In Denver, Indianapolis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is testing Chicken Al Pastor, a new premium spicy chicken option, at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.

Chicken Al Pastor is available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in these regions.

The latest fiery chicken menu innovation features the "bold yet balanced" flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice, Chipotle said.

Chicken Al Pastor is prepared in small batches throughout the day.

The restaurant chain, which operates over 3,000 restaurants, is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken Al Pastor orders from September 6 through September 11.

The new product is being tested following the success of Pollo Asado, its first chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history, which was launched in March.

In June, Chipotle had announced it is piloting Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin for a limited time. Chipotle also launched its first seasonal beverage, Watermelon Limeade, in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular