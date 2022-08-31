Chipotle Tests Chicken Al Pastor At Select Restaurants In Denver, Indianapolis

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said it is testing Chicken Al Pastor, a new premium spicy chicken option, at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.

Chicken Al Pastor is available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in these regions.

The latest fiery chicken menu innovation features the "bold yet balanced" flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice, Chipotle said.

Chicken Al Pastor is prepared in small batches throughout the day.

The restaurant chain, which operates over 3,000 restaurants, is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken Al Pastor orders from September 6 through September 11.

The new product is being tested following the success of Pollo Asado, its first chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history, which was launched in March.

In June, Chipotle had announced it is piloting Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin for a limited time. Chipotle also launched its first seasonal beverage, Watermelon Limeade, in June.

