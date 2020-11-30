Chipotle Testing Smoked Brisket In Cincinnati And Sacramento

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) said Monday it is testing Smoked Brisket at 64 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and part of Sacramento, California.

The Mexican food chain noted that its latest protein option features smoked beef brisket seasoned with a special spice blend, seared on the grill every day, and finished with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

Smoked Brisket will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and contactless delivery orders at participating locations for a limited time.

Chipotle said it is using the stage-gate process to test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before it decides on a national launch strategy.

In 2019 and 2020, Chipotle successfully completed the stage-gate process and rolled out three Chipotle menu items, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, on a national scale.

In mid-July, Chipotle said it is testing Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin, in addition to a digital-only quesadilla in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The company, in late July, introduced new certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Teas from farmer-founded Tractor Beverage Co. across all its U.S. restaurants.

