Markets
CMG

Chipotle Testing Smoked Brisket In Cincinnati And Sacramento

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) said Monday it is testing Smoked Brisket at 64 restaurants throughout Cincinnati and part of Sacramento, California.

The Mexican food chain noted that its latest protein option features smoked beef brisket seasoned with a special spice blend, seared on the grill every day, and finished with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

Smoked Brisket will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and contactless delivery orders at participating locations for a limited time.

Chipotle said it is using the stage-gate process to test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before it decides on a national launch strategy.

In 2019 and 2020, Chipotle successfully completed the stage-gate process and rolled out three Chipotle menu items, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, on a national scale.

In mid-July, Chipotle said it is testing Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin, in addition to a digital-only quesadilla in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The company, in late July, introduced new certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Teas from farmer-founded Tractor Beverage Co. across all its U.S. restaurants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular