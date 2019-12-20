Chipotle Testing New Restaurant Design To Accommodate The Digital Business

(RTTNews) - Mexican-themed restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is testing a new restaurant design to maximize its digital growth.

The new design will be tested in four new restaurants of the following types: an urban store front, a standalone restaurant with a Chipotlane and an endcap unit with a Chipotlane, in Chicago, Cincinnati, and two locations in Phoenix.

Additionally, the new restaurant design will be trialed in two retrofits in Newport Beach and San Diego.

Chipotle will assess the performance of each restaurant for transactions, guest feedback, and ability to incorporate future menu innovations, among other metrics, before determining which design will roll out nationally.

"By better suiting our restaurants to accommodate the digital business, we're able to finalize orders more effectively and provide a better overall experience for our guests," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer.

During the chain's third quarter, digital sales grew 87.9% and accounted for nearly a fifth of its total sales.

