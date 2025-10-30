Chipotle Stock Nosedives 18% in 24 Hours After Earnings Announcement

Key Points

Chipotle stock fell sharply after an underwhelming earnings report.

A key customer demographic has pulled back on spending.

The company expects the challenges to continue for at least the next few quarters.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been one of the best-performing restaurant stocks, but after its third-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday night, the stock now seems to be in full-on crisis mode.

The stock was down 17% on Thursday in response to another disappointing earnings report and a warning that its burritos and bowls were getting too pricey for its core customer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With the sell-off, the stock is now down 50% from its peak last December, the biggest drawdown the stock has experienced since the E. coli crisis a decade ago.

What's wrong with Chipotle?

Much of the fast-casual sector is struggling as a weakening labor market and poor consumer confidence seem to be impacting discretionary spending, at least at Chipotle and its peers.

In the third quarter, its seasonally strongest period of the year, comparable sales ticked up just 0.3%, and revenue rose 7.5% to $2.99 billion, which missed estimates at $3.02 billion.

Costs also increased faster than sales as restaurant-level operating margin fell from 25.5% to 24.5%, and its operating margin dipped from 16.9% to 15.9%, showing the business is still highly profitable even if it's moving in the wrong direction.

Adjusted earnings per share rose from $0.27 to $0.29, which matched estimates. Management also said it expected comparable sales to fall in the low-single-digit range for the year after slipping in the first half of the year.

The biggest challenge for Chipotle

In the earnings release, CEO Scott Boatwright acknowledged the company was facing "persistent macroeconomic pressures," and elaborated on that on the earnings call, noting a key customer demographic, 25- to 35-year-olds, is particularly challenged and has been hit hard by some of the economic headwinds like inflation and a weakening labor market. Additionally, lower-income customers have continued to pull back on spending at Chipotle, a trend that has strengthened from earlier in the year.

What's next for Chipotle

Chipotle is likely to struggle to return to growth as long as its customer base is challenged, and management said it expected the situation to get worse into the first quarter of 2026.

The company has introduced new menu additions like red chimichurri, but that doesn't seem to have neutralized the macro headwinds.

In other words, any recovery will likely take time. The good news for investors is that the stock looks much more reasonably priced now than it did a year ago, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 28, and the business is still growing as Chipotle is rapidly opening new stores.

While investors should temper their expectations for the near term, there's no reason for long-term investors to give up on the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.