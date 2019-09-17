Chipotle Stock Is Gaining After Carne Asada Launch

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the nationwide rollout of its new steak offering—and the market appears to find it tasty. The fact that it made it out of Chipotle’s testing process suggests there’s a good chance it brings in more customers and gets them to spend more money.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced the nationwide rollout of its new steak offering—and the market appears to find it tasty. Is it time to admit that we may have misjudged Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol?

As my colleague David Marino-Nachison noted earlier today, carne asada, as the steak offering is know, is Chipotle’s first major national menu addition since Niccol took over in early 2018. Niccol came over from Yum Brands ’ (YUM) Taco Bell. Though the stock jumped when his appointment was announced, the fear was that he would use the same tricks at Chipotle that he used to turn around the other chain—remember the Doritos Locos Tacos?—to revive the brand.

Instead, Niccol is targeting a higher-end customer with carne asada, which had been priced well above barbacoa and chicken in test cities, SunTrust analyst Jake Bartlett wrote in an Aug. 26 note. And the fact that it made it out of Chipotle’s testing process suggests there’s a good chance it brings in more customers and gets them to spend more money. ”Along with operational simplicity, a key criteria for passing through Chipotle’s stage-gate testing process is the product’s ability to drive incremental traffic,” Bartlett wrote. “One reason that Chipotle began testing Carne Asada is that it was requested by both non-users of Chipotle and users of Chipotle, suggesting a national launch may attract new or lapsed customers as well as boost frequency of existing customers.“

The market appears to agree with that view. Chipotle stock has gained 3% to $823.53 at 12:18 p.m. on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 is little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 51.40 point, or 0.2%, decline. Chipotle is up 91% in 2019, and more than 200% since Niccol was announced as CEO.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

