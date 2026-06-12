Chipotle Stock Falls 38% in a Year: Should You Buy Now or Hold Steady?

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG have declined 37.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 8% drop. Over the same timeframe, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 25.2%.



The pullback reflects mounting concerns over Chipotle’s underlying demand profile and profitability outlook. The company emphasized a more cautious consumer backdrop, while traffic trends remained modest and sales mix continued to face pressure from lower group sizes and changing purchasing patterns. At the same time, persistent inflation across key inputs, wage pressures and higher operating costs have weighed on margin expansion. These dynamics have likely prompted investors to reassess the sustainability of Chipotle’s historically strong growth and profitability trajectory, prompting a more cautious view of the stock.

CMG One-Year Price Performance



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From a technical perspective, CMG stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average, signaling a bearish trend.

CMG Stock Trades Below 50-Day Moving Average



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Given the sharp pullback in Chipotle’s shares, investors may be tempted to view the decline as a buying opportunity. But with margin pressure and cautious consumer trends still in focus, is now the right time to buy CMG or stay on the sidelines? Let’s take a closer look.

What’s Pressuring CMG Stock?

Chipotle’s stock is facing pressure from softer profitability trends despite management’s focus on improving restaurant execution, menu innovation and guest engagement. The company noted that margins remain under pressure as pricing is running below inflation, limiting its ability to fully offset higher costs.



Cost inflation remains a key headwind, particularly in beef, freight, avocados, dairy and other food items. While some commodities have been favorable at times, management expects the cost of sales to remain pressured as higher input costs offset modest pricing benefits.



Labor and operating expenses are also weighing on profitability. Wage inflation, lower average restaurant sales volumes, higher benefits expense, increased marketing spending, utilities and delivery costs have all added pressure. Chipotle is also reinvesting efficiency gains from new equipment and technology back into the restaurants rather than using them immediately to expand margins.



The broader concern is that management remains cautious about the consumer environment. While initiatives such as limited-time menu offerings, rewards, restaurant execution and equipment upgrades are gaining traction, Chipotle is still guiding conservatively due to uncertain demand conditions, geopolitical pressure and higher gas prices.

Can Chipotle Overcome the Headwinds?

Chipotle appears focused on offsetting near-term cost and consumer pressures through stronger restaurant execution, menu innovation and deeper guest engagement. Management believes its Recipe for Growth strategy is beginning to gain traction, supported by improvements in hospitality, throughput and operational consistency.



Menu innovation remains an important lever. The company is increasing the cadence of limited-time offerings, including proteins, sauces, sides and beverages, to drive incremental visits and keep the brand relevant with guests. Management also noted that these launches can support both new customer trial and repeat frequency over time.



Chipotle is also leaning on technology and equipment upgrades to improve restaurant performance. Its high-efficiency equipment package, digital make-line display and AI-enabled tools are designed to improve speed, accuracy, prep efficiency and manager productivity. The company is using those gains to improve throughput, hospitality and the overall guest experience, rather than treating them mainly as near-term cost-saving tools.



Chipotle also has several fundamentals that may help it manage these pressures. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt, continues to generate consistent new restaurant economics and still sees a long-term path toward 7,000 restaurants. At the operating level, management is using rewards, menu innovation and high-efficiency equipment to support traffic, throughput and food quality, while progress in Europe adds another layer to the company’s long-term growth story.

CMG Stock Valuation Insights

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chipotle’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has declined from $1.14 to $1.13. Over the same time frame, estimates for industry players, including Brinker International, Inc. EAT, CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, have increased 0.5%, 10% and 2.1%, respectively.

CMG Earnings Estimate Trend



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Chipotle stock is currently trading at a premium. CMG is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.4, well above the industry average of 22.42, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity. Other industry players, such as Brinker, CAVA and Yum! Brands, have P/E ratios of 12.86, 142.54 and 21.68, respectively.

CMG’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Our Thoughts on CMG Stock

Chipotle’s sharp pullback may make the stock look more appealing to long-term investors, but near-term caution still appears warranted. The company’s strong balance sheet, long-term unit growth runway, menu innovation, rewards push and operational investments support its broader growth story.



However, modest traffic growth, margin pressure, a cautious consumer backdrop and downward earnings estimate revisions suggest that a meaningful recovery may take time. CMG’s premium valuation also leaves limited room for execution missteps, especially when peers are seeing stronger estimate momentum.



Given the stock’s bearish technical setup and ongoing profitability headwinds, investors may prefer to hold steady and wait for clearer evidence of sustained traffic improvement and margin stabilization before becoming more constructive on the stock.



Chipotle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.