Chipotle Stock Falls 10% in 3 Months: Time to Buy or Red Flag?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has faced significant volatility, with its stock dropping 10.4% over the past three months. The decline contrasts sharply with the broader Zacks Retail – Restaurants industry's 6% growth during the same period.



One of the major reasons for Chipotle’s recent struggles is the departure of CEO Brian Niccol, who left to take a role at Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Niccol’s leadership was instrumental in Chipotle’s resurgence, so his exit has raised concerns about the company’s future strategy. Investors are wary of the potential direction under new leadership, adding to the stock’s uncertainty.

Industry heavyweights like McDonald's Corporation MCD and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK have surpassed Chipotle's performance, leaving investors to wonder if now is the right time to exit the stock.

CMG Underperforms Industry in the Past Three Months



Key Factors Dragging CMG Down

Rising Concerns Over Portion Sizes: One of the most prominent concerns surrounding Chipotle is the backlash over portion sizes. Chipotle has faced criticism on social media, with customers claiming that portion sizes have shrunk, raising doubts about the brand’s value proposition. While the company has publicly addressed this issue, emphasizing that generous portions are a core part of its brand identity, any decline in customer satisfaction can hurt its long-term customer loyalty.

Pressures on Staffing and Throughput: Chipotle’s success has been largely attributed to its ability to deliver efficient service, especially during peak times. However, maintaining this operational efficiency is dependent on a fully staffed workforce. Despite improvements, Chipotle still struggles with staffing and execution consistency, as evidenced by their efforts to increase throughput and the underperformance of many restaurants in implementing key operational pillars like the Expo position.

The company is heavily reliant on its ability to maintain smooth operations to meet growing demand. Failure to address these staffing and operational inconsistencies could result in a slowdown in transaction growth and negatively impact margins.

Overreliance on Limited-Time Offers: Chipotle’s limited-time offers (LTOs), such as Chicken al Pastor and Smoked Brisket, have driven incremental sales and customer excitement. However, overdependence on LTOs to boost sales raises concerns about long-term sustainability. While these offers generate short-term gains, the need for constant menu innovation can be costly and may fail to translate into sustained growth if customer interest wanes.

Valuation Concerns: A Red Flag for Investors

Chipotle’s stock is currently trading at a premium, raising concerns about overvaluation. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is significantly higher than the broader market and many of its peers. This lofty valuation leaves little room for error, and any operational misstep or slowdown in growth could trigger a sharp correction in the stock price. It is currently trading at 46.76X forward 12-month earnings compared to the industry average of 24.64X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) declined from $1.10 to $1.08 in the past 60 days. During the same period, the consensus mark for 2025 EPS has fallen from $1.33 to $1.28.

CMG Estimate Movement



Technical Indicators: A Glimmer of Hope?

Despite these challenges, technical indicators suggest a different narrative. As of Friday, Chipotle stock was trading at $57.23, above its 50-day moving average of $54.29 and its 200-day moving average of $55.3.

CMG Stock Trades Above 50 and 200-Day Moving Average



Conclusion: Time to Sell Chipotle Stock?

While Chipotle’s technical strength offers some hope, the bigger picture tells a different story. Leadership uncertainty, operational hurdles and overvaluation are major red flags for investors. The stock's lofty valuation leaves little room for error, and recent earnings estimate revisions hint at future challenges.



For investors, this may be the perfect time to lock in profits and reassess their position. While Chipotle remains a strong brand, waiting for more clarity on its strategic direction under new leadership could prove prudent. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) supports this cautious stance, indicating that further downside risks may outweigh the potential for near-term gains.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

