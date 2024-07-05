Chipotle Stock (CMG): Here’s What Investor Sentiment Signals

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock has surged about 35% year-to-date. The upside is driven by CMG’s strong financial performance, international expansion, and focus on digital ordering. Despite the jump in CMG stock, individual investors have a Very Positive view of the company. This reflects investors’ optimism about Chipotle’s future growth potential.

According to TipRanks data, the number of portfolios holding the stock increased by 33.9% in the last 30 days. Overall, among the 744,113 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 0.9% have invested in Chipotle stock.

CMG is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its customizable Mexican cuisine made with fresh ingredients. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Bloggers are Bullish

Also, bloggers are optimistic about CMG’s performance. Using TipRanks’ Blogger Opinion tool, we can see that bloggers are bullish on Chipotle stock. Indeed, of the 70 writers tracked by TipRanks, 77% of them are bullish, which is higher than the sector average.

Is CMG Stock a Buy?

The company’s top line is benefiting from new store openings, higher menu prices, and digital initiatives. However, rising food and labor costs may slightly squeeze profit margins.

On TipRanks, Chipotle has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on 19 Buy and eight Hold ratings. The analysts’ average price target on CMG stock of $66.58 implies an 8.12% upside potential.

