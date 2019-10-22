Chipotle, Snap Top Q3 Expectations, T.I. Misses

Chipotle CMG wows the after market today with Q3 earnings results including same-store sales up 11% year over year. Expectations had been for 9.3% growth year over year. Earnings were well ahead of the Zacks consensus — $3.82 per share easily surpassed the $3.16 analysts had been expecting, on $1.40 billion in revenues, better than the $1.38 billion expected.

Chipotle has put much effort into its Digital platform, and results look to be paying off at this time: up 87.9% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated company is up 2% on the news in late trading.

Texas Instruments TXN posted mixed results after today’s closing bell, beating on the bottom line — $1.49 per share versus the 41.41 expected — on sales in the quarter of $3.77 billion, which was shy of the $3.81 billion analysts were looking for. Guidance was also lowered for Q4 and full-year 2019, sending shares down 9% in the after-market.

Snap Inc. SNAP posted a better-than-expected loss in its Q3 earnings report this afternoon: -4 cents per share, compared to the -5 cents anticipated. Revenues of $446 million outperformed the $438 million analysts had been expecting, with Daily Active Users (DAU) coming in at 210 million — 3 million higher than the consensus estimate.

