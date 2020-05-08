Chipotle secures $600 mln credit line amid coronavirus crisis

May 8 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N has secured a new year-long $600 million revolving credit line, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, as the restaurant chain looks to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies across the globe have been shoring up their cash positions, at a time when many sectors, including hospitality and retail, have borne the brunt of the respiratory disease.

Chipotle had $909 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt as of March 31.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.