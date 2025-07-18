Chipotle to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results after the closing bell on July 23, 2025.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. CMG has an impressive record of surpassing earnings expectations. Its earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%.

How Are Estimates Placed for CMG?

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at 32 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a decrease of 5.9% from 34 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $3.1 billion. The metric implies an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Let us look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Shaping Chipotle’s Q2 Performance

Chipotle’s top line is expected to have increased year over year in the second quarter, driven by strong digitalization, expansion efforts and marketing initiatives. The company’s investment in technology and innovation is likely to have bolstered its operations.



Furthermore, Chipotle’s focus on marketing during the quarter is likely to have supported efforts to enhance brand visibility and cultural relevance. These initiatives are aimed at driving consumer engagement and expected to have aided in stabilizing traffic and sales performance.



Our model predicts second-quarter food and beverage revenues to increase 4.5% year over year to $3.1 billion. Delivery service revenues are expected to be $17.4 million, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.3%.



However, soft comparable restaurant sales, due to lower transactions, are likely to have hurt the company’s top line in the second quarter. With no major shift in the consumer environment, the pressure on sales trends is likely to have persisted through the quarter. Our model predicts comps to decline 2.5% year over year in the second quarter.



Elevated wage and commodity inflation are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line performance in the second quarter of 2025. For the to-be-reported quarter, the company projects labor costs to be in the mid-24% range, with wage inflation in the low single digits. Marketing expenses are expected to be in the mid-2% range for the quarter, while other operating costs are forecasted in the high-13% range, adding to overall cost pressure. Additionally, the impact of newly enacted tariffs, including those on aluminum and the broad-based 10%, is estimated to contribute around 20 basis points in the second quarter, adding further pressure to margins.



Our model predicts food, beverage and packaging costs to be $929.6 million, indicating a 6.4% year-over-year rise. Per the model, labor costs are expected to increase 10.2% to $789.5 million. Our model predicts a restaurant-level margin of 26.7%. In second-quarter 2024, the company reported a restaurant-level margin of 28.9%.

What Our Model Unveils for CMG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chipotle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP of CMG: Chipotle has an Earnings ESP of +0.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CMG’s Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector which, too, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



QSR is expected to register a 12.8% year-over-year increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Restaurant Brands’ earnings beat the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with a negative average surprise of 0.3%.



Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DPZ’s earnings beat the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 6.5%. Domino's earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decease 2.5% year over year.



Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



YUM’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to grow 7.4% year over year. YUM’s earnings beat the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 0.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.