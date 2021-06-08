US Markets
CMG

Chipotle raises menu prices as employee costs increase

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Tuesday it has increased prices for products across its menu by about 4% owing to rising labor costs.

June 8 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N said on Tuesday it has increased prices for products across its menu by about 4% owing to rising labor costs.

Several companies in the retail space, including McDonald's MCD.N and Walmart WMT.N, have increased hourly wages for employees in recent months to retain and hire more workers to keep up with a surge in sales amid a broader economic recovery.

"We really prefer not to take pricing. But it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure that we have the pipeline of people to support our growth," CEO Brian R. Niccol said at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

"And then with that, we've taken some pricing to cover that," Niccol added.

The burrito chain said in May it plans to hire 20,000 more employees and will raise the average hourly wage to $15 by the end of June.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG MCD WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular