Chipotle Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Beat on New Units

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG posted first-quarter 2026 results with earnings in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company's shares gained 0.4% in the after-hours trading session yesterday.



Comparable sales growth in the quarter was supported by a return to positive transaction growth, driven by improved in-restaurant execution and early traction from the “Recipe for Growth” strategy. Management highlighted that menu innovation and targeted marketing initiatives helped drive incremental visits and sustain momentum into April.



However, the mix remained a headwind, primarily due to lower group sizes amid ongoing normalization and factors such as reward redemptions and shifting order patterns. Despite this, add-on protein attachment rates stayed elevated beyond the initial “high-protein” campaign, while new offerings like sauces continued to support engagement and frequency.

CMG’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the quarter under review, CMG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 24 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues came in at $3.09 billion, up 7.4% from the year-ago period and ahead of the $3.08 billion consensus estimate by 0.4%. Results reflected contributions from unit growth and a 0.5% increase in comparable restaurant sales, while digital sales represented 38.6% of total revenue.

CMG’s Sales Lift Comes From Unit Growth

Chipotle opened 49 company-owned restaurants in the quarter, including 42 locations featuring a Chipotlane. Management has leaned on this format to expand access and convenience while keeping the development pipeline moving, even as the consumer backdrop stays dynamic.



Operational data in the earnings materials showed the company-owned restaurant count rising to 4,090 on March 31, 2026. Average restaurant sales were $3.09 million for the period, a modest step down from $3.19 million in the prior-year quarter, underscoring why throughput and transaction momentum remain key priorities.

CMG Faces Margin Pressure From Labor & Operating Costs

Profitability was pressured as operating costs rose faster than pricing. Operating margin was 12.9% in the quarter versus 16.7% a year ago, and adjusted restaurant-level operating margin was 23.7%, down from 26.2% in the prior-year period, reflecting cost headwinds and certain legal-related items. We predicted the metric to be 22.9%.



Food, beverage and packaging costs were 29.6% of total revenues, up from 29.2% last year, as menu prices and some commodity benefits were more than offset by inflation in items like beef and freight and higher produce usage. We expected the metric to be 30.6%. Other operating costs rose to 15.6% from 14.4%, reflecting higher marketing, utility and delivery costs.

Balance Sheet of Chipotle

As of March 31, 2026, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $246.6 million compared with $350.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



As of March 31, 2026, inventory totaled $44.7 million compared with $49.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CMG’s Outlook Stays Cautious Amid Macro Uncertainty

For 2026, management maintained its expectation for full-year comparable restaurant sales to be about flat, reflecting a measured stance despite early-year momentum. Chipotle also reiterated its restaurant growth plan of 350 to 370 new company-owned openings for the year, with roughly 80% expected to include a Chipotlane, and guided to an underlying effective tax rate in the 24% to 26% range.



Capital returns remained meaningful. The company ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash, restricted cash and investments and no debt, and repurchased $701 million of stock during the period at an average price of $36.14 per share, leaving $1 billion available under its share repurchase authorization at quarter's end.

CMG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector:



FIGS, Inc. FIGS flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. FIGS stock has surged 101.5% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.9% and 26.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. FIVE stock has rallied 45% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.3% and 19.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average. BROS stock has declined 0.3% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 24.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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