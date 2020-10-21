US Markets
CMG

Chipotle profit falls on higher expenses

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday posted an 18.6% drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher beef prices, delivery costs and coronavirus-related expenses.

Adds details from press release

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Wednesday posted an 18.6% drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher beef prices, delivery costs and coronavirus-related expenses.

Shares of the company, one of the best performers in the restaurant sector following a 60% rise this year, were down about 4% after the closing bell.

The burrito chain reported a three-fold jump in online sales, as consumers stuck at home ordered more healthy meals and salads, although it came at a higher cost for the company.

Net income fell to $80.2 million, or $2.82 per share, for the third quarter from $98.6 million or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Comparable sales rose 8.3%, compared with Wall Street expectations of 7.59% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular