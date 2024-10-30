News & Insights

Chipotle price target raised to $60 from $59 at Piper Sandler

October 30, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Chipotle (CMG) to $60 from $59 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported its Q3 results and hosted its call. The firm notes that the domestic same-store sales result of +6.0% was modestly below the consensus estimate of +6.2%, and it was also below its sense of investor expectations in the ~+6.5% to 7.0% range.

