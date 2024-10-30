Chipotle price target raised to $56 from $55 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Chipotle (CMG) to $56 from $55 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings topped estimates as favorability across G&A, restaurant margins, and taxes more than offset slightly softer same-store sales growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Chipotle’s September/October traffic trends also accelerated, though the company’s moderating pricing suggests that slower comp growth trend that started in Q3 persists in Q4, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.