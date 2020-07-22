US Markets
Chipotle posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales

Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales and said it would continue to invest in its digital business and launch new menu items.

July 22 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales and said it would continue to invest in its digital business and launch new menu items.

Sales from restaurants open for at least 13 months fell 9.8% in the second quarter ended June 30, as a surge in online orders partially offset the decline in foot traffic. Analysts had forecast a drop of 11.65%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

