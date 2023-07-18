Chipotle Partners With Alshaya To Enter Middle East Market

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with franchise retail operator Alshaya Group to open restaurants in the Middle East and boost its international expansion efforts.

With this, new restaurants will be opened in Dubai and Kuwait early 2024.

In addition, Chipotle has plans to open over 255 new restaurants this year, with a long-term target of 7,000 locations in North America.

The restaurant chain in North America currently owns and operates over 3,200 restaurants and is targeting 8 percent to 10 percent growth a year with at least 80 percent including a Chipotlane.

