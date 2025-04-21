Markets
CMG

Chipotle To Open Its First Restaurant In Mexico In Deal With Alsea

April 21, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), a restaurant company, on Monday announced that it has signed a development agreement with restaurant operator Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. to open restaurants in Mexico. Chipotle is expected to open its first location in Mexico by early 2026.

Under the deal, the company plans to begin exploring additional expansion markets in the region.

Nate Lawton, Chief Business Development Officer at Chipotle, said, "The country's familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company."

Chipotle currently runs more than 3,700 restaurants and plans to open 315 to 345 new locations this year. Its long-term goal is to expand to 7,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.

In the pre-market trading, Chipotle is 0.64% lesser at $47.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.