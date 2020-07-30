Chipotle Offers Free Guac For Chipotle Rewards Members On July 31

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is offering free guac with an entrée to celebrate National Avocado Day on Friday, July 31.

Chipotle's 15 million Rewards members will receive the free guac offer in their Chipotle Rewards wallet on July 31, and non-members can join Chipotle Rewards by July 30 to receive the offer.

Six lucky customers will also win free guacamole for a year.

"National Avocado Day has become a holiday synonymous with Chipotle's fresh, hand-mashed guac without the extra cost," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "This year, guac once again isn't extra on Avocado Day and we're giving fans a chance to guess their way to free guac for an entire year."

In a new "Unlock the Guac" competition, players work to guess the password to one of six accounts loaded with a year of free guac offers.

