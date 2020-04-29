Chipotle Offers 5 New Lifestyle Bowls

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is launching five new "Lifestyle Bowls" in an effort to provide healthy menu items during this COVID-19 lockdown period.

The Mexican-themed fast casual restaurant chain said the new "Lifestyle Bowls" were inspired by wellness experts and the Chipotle Together Wellness Live-Streams to help fans get back on track with their health and fitness goals.

Chipotle said its joint study with YouGov found over a third of Americans surveyed are struggling to maintain healthy lifestyles, and over four in ten aren't maintaining a regular workout schedule since spending more time at home.

Diets have fallen victim to increased snacking and consumption of processed foods as the study found that over a third of those surveyed have been eating more "junk food" during this period.

The five new bowl include Chris Brickley Bowl, Cody Rigsby Salad, Dr. Mark Hyman Salad, Tia-Clair Toomey Bowl and Mat Fraser Bowl.

"Our fully customizable menu featuring only real ingredients is an ally for consumers looking to reignite their commitment to a healthier lifestyle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "While we have existing Lifestyle Bowls for specific diets, we're encouraging our fans to eat healthy their way with new menu options inspired by orders from some of our most influential fans in the fitness world."

