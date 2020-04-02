Chipotle Offers 100,000 Free Burritos To Healthcare Workers

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is giving away 100,000 burritos to healthcare workers, who are at present fighting in the front line against coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

The food chain has asked healthcare teams to submit their application by Thursday, April 2, which is this year's National Burrito day. The offer is valid for a free preconfigured Burritos by the Box order of 25 burritos, with free delivery. The offer is available from April 6 through April 10, during World Health Worker Week.

On Wednesday, Chipotle had announced its offer of up to 50,000 burritos to healthcare workers, noting that any hospital division could receive up to 50 free burritos per order.

The Mexican food chain said any healthcare team can order for 25 free burritos that will be delivered free by DoorDash at a time and day of their choice.

The free burritos will be delivered to a licensed or certified hospital or other medical facility, within the United States, and within 15 miles of a participating U.S. Chipotle restaurant.

The company asked the healthcare teams submitting application to confirm that their facility will be permitting receipt of outside food deliveries.

In a statement, Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer said, "We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food. It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests."

Additionally, Chipotle will continue to offer free delivery on any Chipotle order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30.

