Chipotle Offering Bonus Points For Vegetarian Food Orders

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is rewarding its customers for ordering meatless food each Monday in October, the National Vegetarian Month.

The Mexican food chain said it will grant customers 150 bonus points on vegetarian and plant-powered orders for veggie-loving Rewards members every Monday through October.

Chipotle Rewards members were able to redeem the Meatless Monday Perks even on October 1, World Vegetarian Day. The offer will also be valid each Monday in October 2019.

The company is offering the Rewards bonus points to customers for the purchase of a vegetarian or Sofritas entrée at a participating Chipotle restaurant, or by using the Chipotle mobile app or online ordering system. The offer is limited to one order per day for each customer.

"Our digital-first customers understand that the more you Chipotle, the more you can get free Chipotle so we're continuing to find creative ways to celebrate and reward them," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital and Off-Premise at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle's newly-introduced 'Vegan' bowl features Sofritas, while the 'Vegetarian' bowl comes with guacamole. According to the company, these plant-powered bowls are the first extensions in the brand's Lifestyle Bowl offering, which launched earlier this year.

In January, Chipotle launched a new collection of Lifestyle Bowls that includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl.

The new offerings were seen as part of Chipotle's efforts to boost itself as a healthy choice as the Mexican food chain continued to recover from food-borne illness scandals at its restaurants.

Chipotle introduced Sofritas in 2014. It is an organic plant-based protein that is shredded and smothered in a blend of spices including poblano pepper, cumin and chipotle chile.

In the year-to-date period, Chipotle has sold 14 million entrees with Sofritas, on top of the 27 million vegetarian entrees sold.

According to Chipotle, Vermont has the highest rate of both vegetarian and Sofritas entrées ordered. Oregon followed closely in the second position with vegetarian entrées ordered, while Utah stood second in the Sofritas category.

