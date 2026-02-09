Chipotle Is Now Targeting the GLP-1 Market. Can This Move Turn Things Around for the Struggling Restaurant Chain?

Key Points

Chipotle recently launched new menu items that appear to be targeted at more diet-conscious consumers and those now using GLP-1 drugs.

GLP-1 drugs suppress one's appetite.

Restaurants of all kinds are concerned about how the new dietary trend could affect consumer traffic and spending.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is coming off a tough showing in 2025, with the stock down nearly 32% over the past year. It also doesn't look like the company is in for a major bounce back, either. Management on the company's recentearnings callguided for flat year-over-year same-store sales growth in 2026.

When companies are struggling, management teams typically don't sit idle and wait for things to return to normal. Most try to adapt to get things back on track, and that's exactly what Chipotle is doing.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Toward the very end of 2025, the company unveiled new menu items targeted at a whole new customer base, including a high-protein menu that features a double high-protein bowl with 81 grams of protein in it and an Adobe Chicken Taco, which will cost $3.50 and have 15 grams of protein.

Chipotle has hinted that part of this move is to attract a newer segment of the market that now uses GLP-1 drugs, a class of appetite-suppressant treatments for weight loss. Can this move turn things around for the struggling company?

Trying to meet a new market

The quick surge of GLP-1 use has certainly scared many restaurants about traffic declines because the drugs significantly curb one's appetite. A poll from the Kaiser Foundation found that one in eight adults is now taking a GLP-1 drug, which are becoming more affordable and accessible.

Chipotle's CEO, Scott Boatwright, is clearly aware of the new trend. "I think having a taco at $3.50 and a protein cup around $3.80 across the country is really an approachable price point that really gives the consumer a meaningful way into the brand, but also solves for those people that are looking for a different choice, whether they're GLP-1 users or looking for other dietary restrictions, more high protein or high fiber," Boatwright said on Chipotle's recentearnings call

I think Chipotle's move certainly makes sense and could help address the traffic declines the chain has experienced over the past year. After all, a significant portion of Chipotle's customer base is high-income earners, a cohort also more likely to try GLP-1 drugs, primarily due to the cost.

But I think it's too early to say that this will definitely be the solution to Chipotle's problems. The company has seen a decline in consumer spending among all cohorts, so there could be macro issues at work too.

Furthermore, the stock is not cheap, trading at 34 times forward earnings. I think investors should monitor these developments and look for signs that they are working. But I don't think they need to rush into the stock at this time.

Should you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.