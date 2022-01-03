Chipotle Mexican Launches Plant-based Chorizo For Limited Time At U.S. Locations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Monday the availability of plant-based Chorizo for a limited time at U.S. locations. Starting today, the brand's latest menu innovation is available at U.S. restaurants and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and third-party delivery partners.

The new, craveable protein, plant-pased Chorizo is made using all real, fresh ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab. Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil combine with natural protein from freshly grown peas to deliver a full-flavored vegan protein.

Plant-based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.

The launch follows positive consumer engagement and fan excitement following a test of plant-based Chorizo in Denver and Indianapolis in August 2021. Strong test results drove the brand to feature its second-ever vegan protein on a national stage.

Chipotle is also kicking off the New Year with three new Lifestyle Bowls powered by plant-based Chorizo. Lifestyle Bowls are available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Chipotle is offering $0 delivery on all plant-based Chorizo orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 9. $0 delivery will also be offered on all Lifestyle Bowl orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.