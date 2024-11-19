Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 76% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $346,912, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,090,010.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $46.0 and $72.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at 905.88, with a total volume reaching 9,383.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chipotle Mexican Grill, situated within the strike price corridor from $46.0 to $72.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.4 $16.7 $17.4 $46.00 $631.6K 970 706 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.6 $14.3 $14.3 $72.00 $318.9K 57 224 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $16.7 $17.4 $46.00 $83.5K 970 772 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.3 $12.8 $12.8 $60.00 $64.0K 500 11 CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $15.6 $15.2 $15.42 $55.00 $61.6K 127 62

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just two license stores opearted through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 6,291,565, the price of CMG is down by -0.07%, reaching $58.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

