Chipotle Mexican Grill (WBAG:CHMG) Price Target Decreased by 17.09% to 39.00

The average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill (WBAG:CHMG) has been revised to € 39,00 / share. This is a decrease of 17.09% from the prior estimate of € 47,04 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 29,28 to a high of € 65,35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.87% from the latest reported closing price of € 48,68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMG is 0.32%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 1,415,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 87,845K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,446K shares , representing an increase of 55.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 46.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,578K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,945K shares , representing a decrease of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 94.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 49,210K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,574K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 69.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,328K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,498K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,026K shares , representing an increase of 29.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 6.76% over the last quarter.

