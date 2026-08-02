Chipotle Mexican Grill vs. Axon Enterprise: Comparing Recent Revenue Trends for These S&P 500 Companies

Key Points

Axon Enterprise currently demonstrates stronger revenue growth momentum compared to the more moderate expansion at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Axon Enterprise has delivered consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue increases, while Chipotle Mexican Grill has seen slightly more volatile growth patterns over the last eight quarters.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow or if the trend stabilizes in upcoming periods.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill: Steady Growth Trajectory

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) generates revenue by overseeing the ownership and daily running of thousands of eateries across several countries.

While opening 101 new restaurants and entering the Mexican market with a new location, it reported a 12% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Axon Enterprise: Rapid Revenue Expansion

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) earns revenue by developing and selling conducted energy devices, body cameras, and digital evidence management software.

It finalized a 10-year contract renewal with the Los Angeles Police Department and appointed two new board members, while reporting a 21% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue represents the total money a business brings in before operating expenses are deducted. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Quarterly Revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Axon Enterprise

Quarter (Period End) Chipotle Mexican Grill Revenue Axon Enterprise Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $2.8 billion $544.3 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $2.8 billion $575.1 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $2.9 billion $603.6 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $3.1 billion $668.5 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $3.0 billion $710.6 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $3.0 billion $796.7 million Q1 2026 (March 2026) $3.1 billion $807.3 million Q2 2026 $3.3 billion (period ended June 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 30, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Axon Enterprise reveal interesting insights for investors weighing whether to buy shares in these S&P 500 companies. Both have experienced downward pressure on their share prices in 2026 for different reasons.

Chipotle’s sales have shown a steady year-over-year increase, but Axon’s revenue has risen on a quarterly basis, demonstrating stronger growth. The maker of the famous TASER stun gun experienced record revenue of $807.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of at least 30% growth.

This revenue trend demonstrates resilient demand for Axon’s products, including a more than 700% year-over-year increase in its artificial intelligence products. Its stock, however, was down from its 52-week high of $885.92 on concerns over its elevated share price valuation.

Chipotle’s modest sales growth was a factor in its stock falling from a 52-week high of $44.27, but shares began to rebound thanks to its Q2 earnings results. The company’s revenue of $3.3 billion was 9% growth over 2025 and its same-store sales jumped up 2%, enough of a boost that management raised its comparable store sales guidance.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $35 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.