Chipotle Mexican Grill Unveils Boorito After Hours

October 08, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced Boorito, the brand's Halloween tradition, will return as an in-restaurant celebration with a discounted entree offer for guests in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time on October 31. Chipotle Rewards members in costume will receive a $6 entree offer in-restaurant. On October 31, 53 Chipotle restaurants will extend their hours, making it easier for students to enjoy the entree offer on Boorito. Fans in Canada will also be able to enjoy the offer in-restaurant on Boorito.

Also, Chipotle is expanding Boorito to Europe with an entree offer in the U.K. and France. Chipotle has 20 restaurants in the U.K. and six locations in France.

Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, said: "By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever."

