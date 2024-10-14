Chipotle Mexican Grill Unusual Options Activity For October 14

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $701,903, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,171,872.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $36.0 to $79.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades today is 3676.94 with a total volume of 11,686.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chipotle Mexican Grill's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $79.0 over the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.9 $3.95 $50.00 $395.0K 8.4K 1.0K CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.99 $65.00 $153.4K 2.2K 1.9K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.1 $13.7 $14.1 $56.00 $118.4K 23 92 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $60.00 $112.7K 7.1K 1.0K CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.4 $15.8 $15.8 $50.00 $110.6K 1.9K 353

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading volume stands at 4,413,506, with CMG's price up by 1.17%, positioned at $59.34. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

