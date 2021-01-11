Markets
CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill To Fill 15,000 Jobs Via 'Coast To Coast Career Day' - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced Monday its first national hiring event of the year called 'Coast To Coast Career Day' on Thursday, January 14. The brand has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the U.S.

The Coast to Coast Career Day interviews will take place between 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. local time at participating restaurants.

The company has enforced safety protocols and advance online registration is required to reserve interview time on January 14. Outdoor interviews are available based on candidate preference and restaurant location.

Chipotle's continued expansion and internal growth are key drivers for the job openings, ending 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions and the possibility of roughly 200 new restaurant locations on the horizon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular