Chipotle Mexican Grill To Fill 15,000 Jobs Via 'Coast To Coast Career Day' - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced Monday its first national hiring event of the year called 'Coast To Coast Career Day' on Thursday, January 14. The brand has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the U.S.

The Coast to Coast Career Day interviews will take place between 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. local time at participating restaurants.

The company has enforced safety protocols and advance online registration is required to reserve interview time on January 14. Outdoor interviews are available based on candidate preference and restaurant location.

Chipotle's continued expansion and internal growth are key drivers for the job openings, ending 2020 with nearly 11,000 internal promotions and the possibility of roughly 200 new restaurant locations on the horizon.

