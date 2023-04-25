Chipotle Mexican Grill sales beat on stable demand from wealthy customers

Adds background, details on forecast, shares

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N topped Wall Street expectations for first-quarter comparable sales on Tuesday, helped by steady demand for its burritos and rice bowls from affluent customers, as well as higher menu prices.

Shares of the company rose nearly 4% in extended trading.

Despite inflation squeezing household budgets, restaurant chains like McDonald's CorpMCD.N and Starbucks Corp have managed to post higher sales growth in recent quarters, underscoring American consumers' appetite for dining out.

Chipotle has also been able to pass on price increases to its customers - majority of who are higher-income consumers earning more than $100,000 - in contrast to many of its fast-casual competitors.

The restaurant chain's weekly year-over-year traffic for the first 13 weeks of 2023 consistently outperformed that of its fast-casual restaurant peers, according to data from Placer.ai.

The company said it expects second-quarter and full-year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range. Analysts were expecting a growth of 5.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

Comparable sales at the California-based chain jumped about 11% in the first quarter, while analysts on average expected an 8.6% rise, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth))

