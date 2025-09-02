Chipotle Mexican Grill Re-introduces Carne Asada On US, Canada Menu For Limited Period

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Tuesday announced the return of Carne Asada, featuring tender, juicy cuts of freshly grilled steak, finished with fresh lime and cilantro, on the U.S. and Canada menu from September 4.

The limited period offer was initially introduced in 2019, and was Chipotle's most-searched limited time offer on Google in 2024 as well as the second-most searched limited time offer among all national restaurant brands.

To celebrate this fourth launch, the company is offering a $0 delivery fee offer on all Carne Asada orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Monday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 30.

Currently, CMG is trading at $41.94, down 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

