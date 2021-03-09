Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target Cut at Goldman Sachs, but Stock Is Still a 'Buying Opportunity'

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock is down 12% after the company reported earnings and Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber just cut his own price target the stock -- but investors should still see this as a "buying opportunity."

Garber kept the fast-casual Mexican food chain on his "conviction list" and maintained his buy rating on the stock.

Image source: Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle survived the wreckage of the restaurant industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic after states forced chains to shut down their dining rooms. Because its business was already takeout-friendly, Chipotle was able to quickly transition to a mobile ordering and delivery model so that its operation didn't suffer the same level of devastation many other restaurants endured.

Garber told investors in a research note Chipotle is emerging from the crisis in a better position than where it was previously. With a pipeline of menu innovations in store, such as its recently announced online-only quesadillas offering, the pullback in the Mexican food chain's stock makes it "one of the most compelling opportunities in the Restaurant industry."

Garber did lower his price target on Chipotle from $1,750 per share to $1,725 per share, but with the restaurant's stock closing yesterday at $1,335 per share, it still suggests nearly 30% upside to its shares.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.