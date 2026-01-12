Markets
CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill To Offer Free Double Protein On January 13

January 12, 2026 — 09:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday announced its plan to help customers with fitness and dietary goals, offering a free double protein offer on bowls, burritos and salads on January 13.

As per the announcement, Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada would receive the extra portion of protein by using code PROTEIN.

Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, commented, "By offering free double protein for Chipotle Rewards members on January 13, we're making it easier to power progress with real food."

In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $39.97, down 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.