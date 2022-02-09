Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Should Reconsider Pursuing Quick Growth

By Stjepan Kalinic

After losing over 30% over the last few months, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) finally shows hints of recovery.

Yet, relying on growth to outperform can be a double-edged sword, as a minor slip can have dire consequences down the road.

Q4 Earnings

Non-GAAP EPS: US$5.58 (beat by US$0.29)

US$5.58 (beat by US$0.29) Revenue: US$2b (beat by US$40m)

US$2b (beat by US$40m) Revenue growth: US$24.2% Y/Y

Other highlights:

Comparable sales increased 15.2%

Operating margin increased by 0.8% (7.3% to 8.1%)

FY 2022 guidance growth mid to high single digits

FY 2022 new restaurants opening 235-250

While the company increased comparable sales, it also increased the prices to offset wage inflation and higher commodity costs. Food for thought (pun intended) is the elasticity of demand regarding the dining industry as the competition is fierce and margins traditionally slim? What if consumers switch to competitors who didn't raise prices as much?

Furthermore, Chipotle opened 78 new restaurants during the quarter and expects to open 235-250 new restaurants in the year. Down the road, the company sees at least 7,000 Chipotle restaurants in North America, up from the previous goal of 6,000. Meanwhile, they had just 2,788 locations in 2021.

Technically Speaking

Here is Chipotle's chart of the previous 1 year:

The price just gapped on earnings, but technically savvy investors and short-term traders will be observing the falling trendline as a clue to future price movement.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chipotle Mexican Grill is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$792m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$851m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.1%, it's much better.

Above, you can see how the current ROCE for Chipotle Mexican Grill compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting from now on, you should check out our free report for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Chipotle Mexican Grill Tell Us?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14% in the last five years. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 223%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital are common amongst multi-baggers, and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

Looking back, the stock has returned a staggering 248% to shareholders over the last five years, and it seems like investors recognize the ROCE outperformance compared to the broader industry. Furthermore, the company carries virtually no debt and could easily boost the returns if the opportunity arises.

However, the company just laid out some big growth plans that slightly concern us. Almost tripling up the total number of locations is an immense challenge, especially given the current inflationary environment and labor market pressures.

In our opinion, growth for the growth's sake is a dangerous reverse gambit that might please in the short-term but get severely punished upon even a tiny disappointment down the road.

Speaking of danger, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Chipotle Mexican Grill that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

