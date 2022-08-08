Chipotle Mexican Grill Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing CBRE Group

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) has taken over the #124 spot from CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc versus CBRE Group Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CMG plotted in blue; CBRE plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CMG vs. CBRE:

CMG is currently trading up about 0.7%, while CBRE is up about 0.8% midday Monday.

Favorites »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.