Chipotle Mexican Grill misses sales estimates as inflation hits demand

July 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, signaling that demand for its rice bowls and burritos was losing steam in the face of higher menu prices and waning household budgets.

Shares of the company fell nearly 7% in extended trading.

Like other restaurants, Chipotle has also hiked menu prices to offset the impact of higher input costs of everything from beef to potatoes, deterring lower-income customers from ordering its pricier meals.

Sales momentum at the chain softened in the last three weeks of the quarter, Truist analysts said, pointing to a possible waning in excitement around its Chicken al pastor add-on launch.

Comparable sales at the restaurant chain rose 7.4% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 7.59% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total revenue rose 13.6% to $2.51 billion in the three months ended June 30, also below estimates of $2.53 billion.

