Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Holiday Goods Line For The Winter Season

(RTTNews) - Fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Monday announced it is launching its Holiday Goods line for the winter season including loungewear featuring minimalist Chipotle branding and made with organic cotton.

"Given all we've been through in 2020, this new line of Goods is the perfect way to do more of what we did best this year - staying inside and getting comfortable," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We saw similar trends in our food as well, as digital orders have grown by more than 200% and our customers have eaten more 'comfort' foods with steak, burritos and Queso Blanco seeing major gains in 2020."

All profits from the Holiday Goods collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable, the company said.

The new collection includes, hoodies, joggers, thermal beanies, and pajama set.

