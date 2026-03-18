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Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Cilantro Lime Sauce Across U.S. And Canada

March 18, 2026 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG-B) on Wednesday said it will launch a new Cilantro Lime Sauce across its U.S. and Canada restaurants starting March 19.

The company said the sauce, made fresh daily, features cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream and roasted jalapeños, delivering a creamy texture with a citrus-forward taste. It contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Chipotle said the Cilantro Lime Sauce has been its highest-performing sauce in test markets to date, reflecting strong customer demand for customizable, flavor-focused options.

The product was developed by culinary analyst Danny Boyzo, who began her career as a crew member at the company in 2019.

To promote the launch, Chipotle said its Rewards members can receive a free side or topping of the sauce with the purchase of an entrée on March 19 by using the code "SOFRESH."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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