Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Chip-Or-Treat For Its Rewards Members

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday introduced 'Chip-or-Treat', an exclusive offer for its Rewards members, offering perks such as free guac or chips or bonus Rewards points, up to four times throughout the month.

Starting October 6 through October 30, the Rewards members who purchase an entrée each week will receive a new weekly treat from Chipotle, plus an exclusive Rewards badge.

Additionally, new Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer after signing up and making their first purchase.

In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $41.93, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

