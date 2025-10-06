Markets
Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Chip-Or-Treat For Its Rewards Members

October 06, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday introduced 'Chip-or-Treat', an exclusive offer for its Rewards members, offering perks such as free guac or chips or bonus Rewards points, up to four times throughout the month.

Starting October 6 through October 30, the Rewards members who purchase an entrée each week will receive a new weekly treat from Chipotle, plus an exclusive Rewards badge.

Additionally, new Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer after signing up and making their first purchase.

In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $41.93, up 0.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

