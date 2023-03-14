Markets
CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Chicken Al Pastor In The U.S., Canada, U.K., France, And Germany

March 14, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is launching Chicken al Pastor, a new protein option featuring the flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. This week, Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave."

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.