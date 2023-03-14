Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Chicken Al Pastor In The U.S., Canada, U.K., France, And Germany

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is launching Chicken al Pastor, a new protein option featuring the flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. This week, Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave."

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.