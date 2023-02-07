Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $223.73 million, or $8.02 per share. This compares with $133.48 million, or $4.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.39 million or $8.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $2.18 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $223.73 Mln. vs. $133.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.02 vs. $4.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.90 -Revenue (Q4): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

