Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $282.09 million, or $10.21 per share. This compares with $223.73 million, or $8.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286.18 million or $10.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $2.52 billion from $2.18 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

